Assam bypolls: Voting underway in four assembly constituencies

By ANI

RATABARI: People were seen queued at several polling stations across four assembly constituencies in Assam on Monday to exercise their franchise.

Voting is underway in Assam for the by-polls.



A total of 6,77,367 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 830 polling stations to decide the fate of 20 candidates contesting in the bye-elections for Ratabari, Sonari, Rangapara and Jania assembly constituencies.

Security has been beefed up at each polling station.

The by-polls were necessitated after BJP MLAs Kripanath Mallah (Ratabari), Tapan Gogoi (Sonari) and Pallab Lochan Das (Rangapara) and Congress MLA Abdul Kalaque (Jania) contested and won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The votes will be counted on October 24.