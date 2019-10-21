Home Nation

Assam bypolls: Voting underway in four assembly constituencies

Voting is underway in Assam for the by-polls and the votes will be counted on October 24. 

Published: 21st October 2019 12:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:21 PM   |  A+A-

voting, vote, elections

Security has been beefed up at each polling station. ( Express Illustrations )

By ANI

RATABARI: People were seen queued at several polling stations across four assembly constituencies in Assam on Monday to exercise their franchise.

Voting is underway in Assam for the by-polls.

ALSO READ: LIVE | 13% voter turnout in Haryana, 6.5% in Maharashtra till 11 AM

A total of 6,77,367 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise at 830 polling stations to decide the fate of 20 candidates contesting in the bye-elections for Ratabari, Sonari, Rangapara and Jania assembly constituencies.

Security has been beefed up at each polling station.

The by-polls were necessitated after BJP MLAs Kripanath Mallah (Ratabari), Tapan Gogoi (Sonari) and Pallab Lochan Das (Rangapara) and Congress MLA Abdul Kalaque (Jania) contested and won in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The votes will be counted on October 24. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Assam Bypolls
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp