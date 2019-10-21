Balle, balle for indoor games in locked down Kashmir

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: While communication blockade in Kashmir since August 5 forced many Kashmiris indoors, it came as an opportunity for some sports goods traders in faraway Jalandhar.

Indoor games like ludo, chess, tambola and carroms became preferred options to keep children and the youth engaged, which led to a surge in demand for play boards.

Manufacturers in Punjab claim there has been a seven-fold increase in demand for all types of indoor games, adding they are struggling to maintain supply because of their low production base.

There are 15 carrom board manufacturers in Jalandhar who sent an average of 200 pieces to merchants in the Valley each month. Suddenly, in the last two months, the demand skyrocketed to 700 per day.

Vishwas Chatrath, a leading manufacturer of carrom boards said, “This is unprecedented. Chess, ludo, carrom boards, you name it and there is huge demand from the Valley to the extent that local demand cannot be met. No manufacturer was prepared for this. There is no stock either.” Chatrath’s production capacity is 150 carrom boards per day. He has now scaled it up to 400.