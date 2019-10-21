Home Nation

Bengali daily 'Bartamaan' editor Subha Dutta passes away

Subha Dutta breathed her last at 10.42 am, Abhijit Kumar Sinha, Senior General Manager, Bartamaan Private Limited, said in a release.

Published: 21st October 2019 10:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 10:22 PM   |  A+A-

Bengali daily 'Bartamaan' editor Subha Dutta

Bengali daily 'Bartamaan' editor Subha Dutta (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Subha Dutta, the editor of leading Bengali daily 'Bartamaan', died at a private hospital here on Monday following prolonged illness. Dutta, 67, is survived her daughter and son-in-law.

Dutta breathed her last at 10.42 a.m., Abhijit Kumar Sinha, Senior General Manager, Bartamaan Private Limited, said in a release.

Born in Kolkata, Dutta started off as the teacher of a montessori school.

She began her association with Bartamaan under the tutelage of its founder-editor Barun Sengupta, her elder brother. She was then also the editor of the company's monthly Bengali magazine, 'Sukhi Grihakon'.

Dutta took over as the daily's editor after Sengupta's death on June 19, 2008.

"She managed to sustain the daily to the heights where Sengupta had taken it," the release said.

She was also the chief editor of all the publications of the Bartamaan group.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who rushed to the hospital on receiving the news of Dutta's death, described the demise as her personal loss in a condolence message.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bartamaan Subha Dutta
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp