Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW : A BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband has asked Hindus to “buy swords made of iron instead of utensils on Dhanteras”. As per tradition, people buy utensils or other metallic items for Dhanteras.

“The Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue is expected soon and we are confident that it will be in favour of the Ram temple. However, this could vitiate the atmosphere, so it is advisable to stock iron swords instead of gold jewellery and silver vessels. These swords will be useful for our own protection when such a time comes,” Gajraj Rana, the BJP’s city president for Deoband, said on Saturday.

Rana however, clarified that he did not “utter a word” against any community or religion. “Even in our rituals, we worship weapons and our Gods and Goddesses have used weapons depending on circumstances. My statement was in reference to the current changing environment and a suggestion to the members of my community. Nothing more should be read into it,” he added.

Rana is known for making controversial statements. On the eve of the Lok Sabha election campaign, he had stated that “Darul Uloom is synonymous with terrorism”.

Meanwhile, the BJP has distanced itself from Rana’s statement. “The BJP does not endorse this kind of language if it has been used by him. Whatever he has said is in his personal capacity. There is a clear guideline for the party leaders. Any action or statement must be done or said within the ambit of law and no one is above the law,” BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said.