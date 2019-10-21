Eight gates of Sri Ram Sagar Project lifted after three years

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: After a span of three years eight gates of the Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP), an important irrigation project, were lifted two feet height on Monday 9am, releasing 25,000 cusecs water into the Godavari river.

The irrigation project had reached its Full Reservoir Level(FRL) of 1091Feet and full capacity of 90TMC. Looking at the regular inflows from upstream areas into the reservoir, the officials took the decision of lifting the gates.

The process of lifting the gates was completed under the supervision of SRSP Superintending Engineer (SE)G Srinivas Reddy. Following this, the District Collectors of Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Jagtial, Nirmal, Manhcerial alerted respective revenue officials of the river bed areas.

As of now SRSP is receiving constant inflows of 48,050 cuses. The SRSP engineers informed that the inflows in the reservoir are expected to continue for the coming three days.