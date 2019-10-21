Girls from Patna college protest decision to hold classes for boys on campus

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

PATNA: Students of Patna's JD Women's College brought traffic to a standstill on Monday protesting against the decision to hold post-graduate classes in the college for boys in a standby arrangement.

The college is a constituent unit of Patliputra University which lacks sufficient infrastructure to hold classes in all its colleges.

Hundreds of students demonstrated on Baily Road, alleging that the decision to take classes for boys in another building of the college would jeopardize the privacy of girls and may inconvenience their academic activities.

Heena, a student leader from the college, told the media that the university should immediately reconsider the decision.

"There shouldn't be classes for boys in a women's college. Let the university think of another option. We will not allow it," she said.

As a result of the protest, traffic remained disrupted for half an hour.

The college principal Dr Shyama Roy told the media that Patliputra University has taken a decision to start PG classes for boys from 8am to 11am.

"All the sections in which these classes for boys take place would be demarcated from other areas of the college. The classes for girls would start from 12pm onwards," she said.