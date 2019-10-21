Home Nation

Girls from Patna college protest decision to hold classes for boys on campus

Hundreds of students demonstrated on Baily Road, alleging that the decision to take classes for boys in another building of the college would jeopardize the privacy of girls.

Published: 21st October 2019 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:00 PM   |  A+A-

College students

Image for representational purpose (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Students of Patna's JD Women's College brought traffic to a standstill on Monday protesting against the decision to hold post-graduate classes in the college for boys in a standby arrangement.

The college is a constituent unit of Patliputra University which lacks sufficient infrastructure to hold classes in all its colleges.

Hundreds of students demonstrated on Baily Road, alleging that the decision to take classes for boys in another building of the college would jeopardize the privacy of girls and may inconvenience their academic activities.

Heena, a student leader from the college, told the media that the university should immediately reconsider the decision.

"There shouldn't be classes for boys in a women's college. Let the university think of another option. We will not allow it," she said.

As a result of the protest, traffic remained disrupted for half an hour.

The college principal Dr Shyama Roy told the media that Patliputra University has taken a decision to start PG classes for boys from 8am to 11am.

"All the sections in which these classes for boys take place would be demarcated from other areas of the college. The classes for girls would start from 12pm onwards," she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Patliputra University JD Women's College Patna
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp