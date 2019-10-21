History-sheeter arrested after shootout in UP's Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A history-sheeter, who was wanted in 18 cases of looting, and his accomplice were arrested after an exchange of fire with police in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, an official said on Monday.

During routine checking, a police team spotted the duo in Gandhi Colony area under New Mandi police station limits on Sunday evening, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjiv Kumar said.

He said police then surrounded the two men and after an exchange of fire the history-sheeter, Karam Chand, was nabbed but his associate Baburam fled.

Chand sustained bullet injuries in the firing and was rushed to a hospital, Kumar said, adding that the accused has 18 cases of looting registered against him.

The incidents of chain snatching are on the rise here with three such cases reported over the last few days.