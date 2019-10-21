Home Nation

Intolerance towards freedom of expression can destroy democracy: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar.

By Pranab Mondal
Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Sunday said the freedom of  expression is a golden gift of the Constitution. 

Dhankar’s comment came in the wake of the recent arrest of Sanmoy Bandpadhyay, the Congress leader and former councillor of Khardah municipality in North 24-Parganas, two days ago for his alleged criticism of the Trinamool Congress-led government and chief minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.
“The freedom to express views is a golden gift of the Constitution and intolerance for it in any form can destroy the democratic fabric of the country,’’ he said while attending a seminar at Birla Industrial and Technological Museum (BITM) in Kolkata.

Bandopadhyay was arrested two days ago by Purulia police and he was granted bail on Sunday. 
Dhankar, has been on a collision course with the Trinamool Congress government in the state ever since he rushed to Jadavpur University last month and ‘rescued’ Union minister Babul Supriyo who was allegedly locked up for over four hours by a section of Left leaning students of the university. 
“Let’s learn decent ways to disagree with one another. 

Intolerance by structured mechanism is painfully worrying,’’ the Bengal governor said without naming anyone.The Bharatiya Janata Party in West Bengal condemned the arrest of Bandopadhyay and its leaders visited his house and assured his family members of all help.
 

