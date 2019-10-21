Home Nation

Kamal Nath meets Amit Shah, seeks central aid of over Rs 6,600 crore for flood relief work

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had presented a memorandum requesting assistance.

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him of the situation arising out of excessive rainfall and floods in the state.

In a meeting that lasted for about 45 minutes, Kamal Nath requested the assistance of Rs 6,621.28 crore from the NDRF for crop damage relief and restoration of damaged physical infrastructure so as to help more than 55 lakh farmers of the state, according to a statement issued by the state government.

Nath informed that the state has received 46 per cent more rainfall than the normal.

"Twenty districts have received rainfall in excess of 60 per cent of the average rainfall. Almost all crops except paddy have suffered extensive damage. Also, the physical infrastructure of the state has suffered damages," the statement said.

The chief minister had earlier met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and had presented a memorandum in this regard.

He had also requested for reassessment of the damages by the central team.

The central team during its second visit from October 14 to October 16 assessed the damages in 16 districts and submitted the reports to the central government, it said.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured the chief minister of all possible help from the central government in this regard," the statement said.

