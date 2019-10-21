Home Nation

Karan Singh calls for resumption of political dialogue in Kashmir

Karan Singh appreciated the efforts of the government for making special arrangements in the export of apple crop from valley to prevent economic distress.

Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh

Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh (File Photo | ANI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Veteran Congress leader Karan Singh on Monday stressed on resumption of dialogue with political leadership and civil society of Kashmir to normalise the situation there.

Singh condemned the killing of the apple exporters from outside the state and truck drivers by extremists.

"There is importance for resumption of the political dialogue with recognised political parties and civil society in Kashmir valley with a view to normalise the situation there," Singh said while addressing a function in connection with the birth anniversary of Maharaja Gulab Singh here.

Referring to the current political situation, he said that on August 8 he had issued a statement expressing his views on this dramatic and drastic decision.

"The legal implications and constitutional ramifications are being looked into by the Supreme Court, therefore, he will not comment upon them.

"However, politically now that the decision has been made, one has to approach it with a positive mindset and move ahead," he said.

He appreciated the efforts of the government for making special arrangements in the export of apple crop from valley to prevent economic distress and called for maintaining communal harmony in the state.

He also hoped that a holiday will be declared in the state on the next birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh.

