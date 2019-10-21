Home Nation

Maharashtra man accused of being informer shot dead by Naxal

A case has been registered under sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

By PTI

GONDIA: A 50-year-old man was gunned down by Naxals recently in Murkutdoh-I area of Salakesa tehsil in Maharashtra's Gondia district after they accused him of being a police informer, an official said on Monday.

He identified the deceased as Bhagchand Dhurve, and said preliminary probe has revealed that Naxals suspected he was an informer as police in the area often conducted welfare camps for people in front of his residence.

"Dhurve was killed in the late hours of October 18. He and his son were taken to a nearby forest. While the son was later allowed to go back to the village, Dhurve was shot dead. The 10-member strong Naxal group was led by self-styled dalam commander David," he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the IPC, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, he added.

Salakesa is on the Maharashtra-Chhattisgarh border and is situated in a remote part of the district, the official informed.

