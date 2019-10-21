Home Nation

Maharashtra polls: Minor scuffles reported in Beed, Jalna

While two groups owing allegiance to local leaders clashed before being separated by police in Jalna, in Beed Shiv Sena candidate's supporters had a feud over vehicles used to 'ferry votes'.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:58 PM

Voters stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Karad Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: As voting for the Assembly polls progressed across Maharashtra on Monday, reports of scuffles came in from Beed and Jalna districts, officials said late afternoon.

In Beed's Balepeer area, over 380 kilometres from here, supporters of Shiv Sena candidate Jaydatt Kshirsagar and NCP candidate Sandeep Kshirsagar had an altercation over allegations of vehicles being used to ferry voters to polling booths, an official said.

The area was tense for a while before police, as well as the two candidates, defused the situation, he added.

In Jalna's Jamkhed area, over 400 kilometres from here, two groups owing allegiance to local leaders clashed before being separated by police, an official said.

