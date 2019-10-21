Home Nation

Man convicted 15-year-ago for raping woman acquitted by Supreme Court

In 2011, the high court had upheld the September 2004 verdict of the trial court which had convicted and sentenced him to 10 years jail.

Published: 21st October 2019 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 07:05 PM   |  A+A-

stop rape

Both convicts are residents of South East Delhi. (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fifteen years after a man was convicted by a trial court for raping a woman, the Supreme Court has acquitted him saying the 'victim' was not a "trustworthy witness" as she was "blowing hot and cold" and changing her stand from time to time.

The apex court said this while setting aside the judgements of the Andhra Pradesh High Court as well as the trial court which had convicted the man.

In 2011, the high court had upheld the September 2004 verdict of the trial court which had convicted and sentenced him to 10 years jail.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Surya Kant said the trial court had "virtually convicted" the man while relying upon statements recorded by the police and had totally bypassed the statements made on oath before the court.

"It is the statement made on oath in the court which has to be the foundation of conviction," the bench said.

"No doubt, it is true that conviction in a case of rape can be based on the sole testimony of the prosecutrix. However, there is one caveat, which is, that the statement should inspire confidence. This is a case of victim who is blowing hot and cold and changing her stand from time to time," the bench said while acquitting the man.

According to the police, the man had raped the woman in December 2000 when she was on way home.

She informed her husband about the incident after returning home and an FIR was lodged based on their complaint, the police had said.

The apex court noted in its order that though the woman and her husband were the "two main witnesses" in the case, both of them turned hostile before the trial court while recording of their statements.

It said the woman had supported her case during her examination before the trial court but during her cross-examination, she turned hostile and said she could not see the person who had assaulted her.

"The conviction of an accused cannot be based on a statement of the witnesses recorded under section 161 CrPC (examination of witness by police) or even under section 154 CrPC (information in cognizable cases) especially when the witnesses resile from their earlier statements while appearing in the court and make a completely different statement in the court," the bench said.

"Such a witness cannot be classified as a trustworthy witness and therefore based on her statement alone it would not be proper to convict the accused.

As already stated above, even the husband has not supported the victim," the top court said while allowing the appeal filed by the man challenging the high court's verdict.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Supreme Court Rape convict
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp