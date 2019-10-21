Northeast bypolls witness high voters' turnout

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A high voters’ turnout was recorded in the by-elections to six Assembly segments in the Northeast on Monday.

According to official sources, the turnout in Assam was 74.14 per cent, Meghalaya 79.83 per cent and Arunachal Pradesh 90.74 per cent.

Four constituencies such as Sonari, Ratabari, Rangapara and Jania in Assam, Shella in Meghalaya and Khonsa West in Arunachal went to the polls.

The by-elections in Assam were necessitated as the sitting MLAs got elected to Lok Sabha. The by-polls in one seat of Arunachal and another in Meghalaya were held due to the deaths of sitting MLAs.

The polling in all seats passed off peacefully.