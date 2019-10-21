Home Nation

On Farooq Abdullah's birthday, Mamata assures of standing by him in 'difficult times'

He shares a good rapport with Banerjee and had attended the "United India Rally" held in Kolkata on January 19.

Published: 21st October 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 02:20 PM

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Assuring former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah of standing by him during "difficult times", West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended birthday wishes to the National Conference patron.

She urged Abdullah to stay positive and prayed for his good health.

"Birthday wishes to Farooq Abdullah Ji. These are difficult times for you. We stand by you. Please stay positive. We pray for your good health @OmarAbdullah," Banerjee tweeted.

The 82-year-old former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) after the abrogation of Article 370.

Farooq Abdullah Mamata Banerjee
