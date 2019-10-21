One lakh NSS students join hands with UNICEF to fight for child rights in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: UNICEF and National Service Scheme (NSS) of Chhattisgarh have entered into a partnership to work together to ensure every child gets access to proper education, health, safe and protected environment.

Over one lakh volunteers of NSS will support the UNICEF and the government of Chhattisgarh to improve the s of women and children in the state.

“This is a unique and invaluable opportunity for UNICEF to speak and advocate for child rights through one lakh students volunteers of NSS in Chhattisgarh. The volunteers will speak on child rights in every village and hamlet in the state in the coming years”, said Job Zachariah, chief field officer, UNICEF office for Chhattisgarh.

UNICEF in collaboration with NSS in Chhattisgarh will focus on raising awareness on child rights and take child-specific schemes and programmes to people across the state. The students enrolled as NSS volunteers will inform children, parents and caregivers on child rights and support local authorities to ensure every child has access to his/her rights. The partnership aims at building a supportive environment for children in all spheres. NSS to reach out to all service providers, parents and care-givers through their social service camps.

In over 1000 NSS camps, the students will share information on key issues like anaemia, malnutrition, immunisation, right to education and violence against children. The student volunteers will also support the local authorities and service providers in providing children access to basic and essential services. UNICEF and NSS will also come together on social media platforms to share, express and advocate for the wellbeing of children.

“The partnership with UNICEF has opened a menu of social welfare activities with a focus on children. And volunteers are committed to upholding child rights”, said Dr Samarender Singh, head of NSS in Chhattisgarh.