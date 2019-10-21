Home Nation

One lakh NSS students join hands with UNICEF to fight for child rights in Chhattisgarh

In over 1000 NSS camps, the students will share information on key issues like anaemia, malnutrition, immunisation, right to education and violence against children.

Published: 21st October 2019 12:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 12:12 AM   |  A+A-

child rights

For representational purposes

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: UNICEF and National Service Scheme (NSS) of Chhattisgarh have entered into a partnership to work together to ensure every child gets access to proper education, health, safe and protected environment. 

Over one lakh volunteers of NSS will support the UNICEF and the government of Chhattisgarh to improve the s of women and children in the state. 

“This is a unique and invaluable opportunity for UNICEF to speak and advocate for child rights through one lakh students volunteers of NSS in Chhattisgarh. The volunteers will speak on child rights in every village and hamlet in the state in the coming years”, said Job Zachariah, chief field officer, UNICEF office for Chhattisgarh.

UNICEF in collaboration with NSS in Chhattisgarh will focus on raising awareness on child rights and take child-specific schemes and programmes to people across the state. The students enrolled as NSS volunteers will inform children, parents and caregivers on child rights and support local authorities to ensure every child has access to his/her rights. The partnership aims at building a supportive environment for children in all spheres. NSS to reach out to all service providers, parents and care-givers through their social service camps.

In over 1000 NSS camps, the students will share information on key issues like anaemia, malnutrition, immunisation, right to education and violence against children. The student volunteers will also support the local authorities and service providers in providing children access to basic and essential services. UNICEF and NSS will also come together on social media platforms to share, express and advocate for the wellbeing of children.

“The partnership with UNICEF has opened a menu of social welfare activities with a focus on children. And volunteers are committed to upholding child rights”, said Dr Samarender Singh, head of NSS in Chhattisgarh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chhattisgarh  UNICEF NSS Chhattisgarh NSS students child rights
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp