Home Nation

Thane man protests against EVMs, throws ink

The Thane man was immediately caught by the policemen at the polling centre and sent to the police station.

Published: 21st October 2019 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

EVM

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

THANE: A political activist opposing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) created a ruckus in a polling station by throwing ink on the voting machine and in the polling booth. He also shouted slogans of "EVMs Murdabad", "Burn EVMs", here on Monday, officials said.

The man, reportedly a worker for a major political party and identified as Sunil Khambe, was immediately caught by the policemen at the polling centre and sent to the police station.

ALSO READ: BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls

As he was dragged out screaming and kicking by half-a-dozen policemen, he kept raising slogans condemning EVMs and warned people that democracy is in peril due to EVMs.

"EVMs are destroying the democracy...They are being manipulated...We don't want EVMs...People must realize what's going on...EVMs should be burnt down," Khambe told mediapersons as he was dumped into a waiting police van.

Later, after the minor fracas, voting continued as usual at the polling station, said the officials.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Thane Thane EVMs Maharashtra Assembly elections 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019 Maharashtra Assembly polls
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall for Andhra Pradesh till October 25
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp