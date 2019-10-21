Thane man protests against EVMs, throws ink

By IANS

THANE: A political activist opposing Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) created a ruckus in a polling station by throwing ink on the voting machine and in the polling booth. He also shouted slogans of "EVMs Murdabad", "Burn EVMs", here on Monday, officials said.

The man, reportedly a worker for a major political party and identified as Sunil Khambe, was immediately caught by the policemen at the polling centre and sent to the police station.

As he was dragged out screaming and kicking by half-a-dozen policemen, he kept raising slogans condemning EVMs and warned people that democracy is in peril due to EVMs.

"EVMs are destroying the democracy...They are being manipulated...We don't want EVMs...People must realize what's going on...EVMs should be burnt down," Khambe told mediapersons as he was dumped into a waiting police van.

Later, after the minor fracas, voting continued as usual at the polling station, said the officials.