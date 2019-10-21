This is perverted politics: Pankaja Munde on cousin Dhananjay's comments

Home Nation

NCP's Dhananjay Munde kicked up a row by allegedly making obscene comments against Pankaja at a campaign rally, resulting in an FIR against him.

Pankaja Munde

Maharashtra Women and Child Welfare Minister Pankaja Munde (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: Maharashtra minister Pankaja Munde on Sunday said the objectionable remarks made against her by her cousin and NCP rival Dhananjay Munde indicated "perverted politics".

Pankaja also said she felt disgusted by the remarks.

Sitting BJP MLA Pankaja, daughter of BJP veteran late Gopinath Munde, is locked in a fierce battle with Dhananjay for the Parli assembly segment in neighbouring Beed district in the state assembly elections, voting for which is scheduled to be held on October 21.

Dhananjay, the Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council, kicked up a row by allegedly making obscene comments against Pankaja at a campaign rally, resulting in an FIR against him.

Under flak, Dhananjay claimed the video clip, in which he was purportedly heard making the comments against Pankaja, was edited and fake. He said his remarks were "distorted" to project him as a "villain" by his rivals to win elections.

On Sunday evening, Pankaja visited Gopinathgad, the memorial of her late father in Parli.

"Statement of Dhananjay Munde has brought a feeling of disgust to my mind. I am fed up with this mentality. This is perverted politics (sic)," she told reporters.

Pankaja said she had witnessed many a elections and "liars" in the past.

"But this experience (remarks made by Dhananjay) has shocked me," she added. "There is no political lesson for me to learn in this episode but people should understand what is going on," she added.

Pankaja said she felt quitting politics for a while in view of the remarks which were made in a bad taste.

"I am strong. I will not sit at home. As a woman I felt bad (due to the remarks)," she said.

