Three crushed to death by train while crossing tracks in Jharkhand

By PTI

MEDININAGAR: Three members of a family were crushed to death when they came under the wheels of the Delhi-Ranchi Garib Rath Express train on Monday in Jharkhand's Palamau district, police said.

They were crossing the tracks to attend natures call around 5 am near Lalgarh Railway Station, about 20 km from the district headquarters town of Medininagar when the incident happened, the police said.

The bodies of the three - two women and a minor girl - were sent to Medininagar Sadar Hospital for post-mortem examination, the police added.