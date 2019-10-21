Three Naxals held in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

By PTI

BIJAPUR: Three Naxals were arrested on Sunday following an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Monday.

Two muzzle-loading guns and a tiffin bomb were recovered from the Naxals, identified as Lakhmu Poyam, Tokk alias Sukhram and Sadhu Majji, they said.

The trio were arrested on Sunday evening near Netikakler village, around 450 kms away from the state capital Raipur, under Bedre police station limits by a composite squad of security forces during an anti-naxal operation, a police official said.

He said the patrolling team came under fire when it was advancing through Netikakler which was returned by the security personnel.

"Poyam, Tokk alias Sukhram and Majji were apprehended from the spot while they were trying to escape," he said.