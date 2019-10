By PTI

BHAVNAGAR: Three brothers in the 6-10 age group drowned in a lake on Monday in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district, police said.

The incident happened in Virpur village in Palitana taluka in the afternoon, an official said.

"Hardik (6), Chirag (8) and Pruthvi (10), sons of local resident Sukhabhai Chauhan, entered the lake to have a bath and drowned.

People in the vicinity jumped in but could not save them. They retrieved the bodies some time later," he said.