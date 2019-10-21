Two polling agents arrested for carrying candidate's publicity material in Bihar's Siwan

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In Bihar’s Siwan district where bypoll was held for Darundha assembly seat, two polling agents were arrested on Monday for having publicity materials of a candidate among their personal property while on duty.

According to chief election officer (CEO) HR Srinivas, two polling agents identified as Saddam Hussein and Anup Kumar were carrying publicity materials of a candidate in their bags when they were at polling booth no. 142 in Ghurghat School of Siwan.

“Both of them were arrested immediately and actions were initiated against them,” he said.

Meanwhile, an old woman Mania Devi in Banka district was knocked to death by a car of sector magistrate Vinay Kumar when he was on an inspection of a polling booth.

Officials seized close to 1,658 androids phones during polling and police detained 15 people in one Lok Sabha constituency in Samastipur and five assembly segments which went to polls on Monday.