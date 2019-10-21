Home Nation

Welfare of police personnel is Centre's top priority, says Amit Shah

The Home Minister lauded the paramilitary forces, especially hailing the CRPF personnel fighting the menace of Naxalism and communal violence.

Published: 21st October 2019 04:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2019 04:33 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | BJP Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tribute to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty and said that the welfare of police forces and their families is the top priority of the central government.

"I want to ensure all police forces that this government has made many plans for police welfare. I will not share the details but I would like to say that your health concern, your family concern, your house concern or atmosphere of work is our government's topmost priority," Shah said addressing the Police Commemoration Day Parade at National Police Memorial in New Delhi.

The Home Minister lauded the paramilitary forces, especially hailing the CRPF personnel fighting the menace of Naxalism and communal violence.

He also appreciated the National Security Guard (NSG) saying, "NSG is well prepared to face any kind of challenges posed in front of us."

Shah accepted that he understood the problem of understaffing in the police department across the country.

"Today we have 144 police personnel per 1 lakh people, while ideally, the ratio should be 222 police personnel per lakh citizens. Due to this, 90 per cent of the policemen work for more than 12 hours and more than three-fourth of the policemen are not able to take weekly holidays," Shah said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid obeisance to the slain police personnel at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day.

The Police Commemoration Day is observed every year on October 21 in memory of the CRPF personnel who made the supreme sacrifice at Hot Springs in Ladakh while fighting Chinese troops on this day in 1959. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah police personnel NDA government Modi government Police Commemoration Day CRPF
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose.
Rajasthan HC treats foetus as living child, orders compensation for death
Buy swords, not utensils on Dhanteras, says BJP leader
Cadets of 120 Battalion light candles to pay tribute to the martyred CRPF jawans
292 cops martyred in last one year, most killed fighting terror
Maya Pramod
Researcher Maya Pramod wins top US award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala Bypolls 2019: Rain plays spoilsport, slow polling recorded
Haryana Assembly Elections: Voter turnout at 13% till 11am
Gallery
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis casts his vote along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita at a polling booth in Nagpur. ( Photo | PTI )
Maharashtra polls: Aamir Khan, Mahesh Bhupathi, Supriya Sule among few early morning voters
PM Narendra Modi interacted with members of the film industry on Saturday in Delhi, and several of Bollywood's top stars were present at the event. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan to Kangana Ranaut: PM Narendra Modi's photos with Bollywood celebrities is breaking the Internet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp