Will focus on overall development if I win: BJP's Dadri candidate Babita Phogat

Babita Phogat, who is contesting on Dadri assembly constituency, arrived at a polling booth in Balali with family, to cast vote.

BALALI: BJP candidate and wrestler, Babita Phogat on Monday asserted that her prime focus will be on the overall development of Dadri assembly constituency if she wins the seat in the Haryana elections.

Babita said, "Development in the region has been on a standstill. If I win, my focus will be on the overall development of the region be it to meet the basic necessities of the people, encouraging sports participation, improving services, health and education. I want to serve the people."

Recalling the criticism she faced, Babita said, "When I entered politics, people taunted saying I won't get the same respect as I received in wrestling."

She continued, "When I reached out to the people, I received immense love and respect from everyone. So much so, that I did not even realise when the transition from wrestling to politics occurred."

Meanwhile, Babita's wrestler sister, Geeta Phogat also cast her vote and said, "There is love and respect towards my younger sister Babita. She was a shy person, so it is a surprise to me how well she was reaching out to the people before the elections. We are sportspersons, so we don't know how to do twisted politics. We will do whatever the people need."

Voting began on 90-assembly constituencies of the state at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. The counting of the votes will be held on October 24.

The BJP has fielded three high-profile sportspersons in Haryana Assembly elections, including Commonwealth gold medalist Babita Phogat, Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt and former Indian Hockey captain Sandeep Singh.

The sportspersons are contesting from Dadri, Baroda, and Pehowa Assembly constituencies respectively. 

