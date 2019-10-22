NCRB data: 47,000 killed in hit-and-run cases in 2017  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: While the number of case of negligence in road accidents marginally dipped from 1.35 lakh to 1.34 lakh, the number of cases registered by the Government Railway Police increased from 10.43 lakh to 10.89 in 2017, NCRB data revealed.

The number of hit and run cases in 2017 stood at 43,727 while the number of victims in these cases was 47,608. The number of people killed due to negligence related to road accidents was 1.49 lakh.

“The method of collecting data is flawed. We have been requesting that the method should change from FIR related data to health-related data to ascertain the number of cases and victims as the FIR does not take into account the dead people at the hospital while collecting the data,” Piyush Tewari, founder of SaveLife Foundation, an NGO working for road safety, said.

The number of rail accident cases stood at 84. The total number of cases registered by GRP was 10.42 lakh while the number of people affected was 10.89 lakh.