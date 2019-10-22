60.46 per cent voting in Maharashtra Assembly elections

Home Nation

A galaxy of bigwigs from politics, Bollywood and India Inc joined the young and the old in exercising their franchise in this festival of democracy.

Voters stand in a queue as they wait to cast their votes at a polling station for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in Karad. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Assembly elections held on Monday saw a voter turnout of 60.46 per cent till the closing hour of 6 pm, election officials said here.

The final figure of polling could increase and it will be available on Tuesday, officials said.

The highest turn-out was reported in Karveer constituency in Kolhapur, at 83.20 per cent. The lowest turnout was recorded in south Mumbai's upmarket Colaba area at 40.20 per cent.

In the last assembly election in 2014, the state had recorded 63.38 per cent voter turn-out.

Rural areas of the state fared better, with voters there showing more enthusiasm than their urban counterparts.

Polling began at 7 am and ended at 6 pm. By 6 pm, 60.46 per cent of voters had exercised the franchise, said the state's chief electoral officer Baldev Singh.

Prominent voters included RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, CM Devendra Fadnavis, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, former President Pratibha Patil and MNS chief Raj Thackeray.

From Shah Rukh Khan to Salman Khan, from Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone, Mumbai's polling booths witnessed several Bollywood celebrities who came out to vote.

Aamir Khan, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Lara Dutta were among the tinsel town figures who exercised their franchise.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia cast their vote in Latur district, where Amit and Dheeraj, brothers of Ritesh and sons of former CM late Vilasrao Deshmukh, are contesting as Congress candidates.

A nonagenarian was the cynosure of all eyes as he accompanied Union minister Smriti Irani outside a polling booth in Mumbai.

"Today's hero is Khanna sahab, who served in the Army. At 93, he came out to vote. It is an inspiration," Irani said.

In Pune, A 102-year-old man, suffering from a heart ailment, went straight to a polling booth to cast his vote after being discharged from a hospital.

Ibrahim Alim Joad, who, according to his family, has never missed voting since Independence, consulted his doctors before going to vote.

"Modi is doing good work and hence my vote goes to him," he said.

The state has total 8,98,39,600 voters, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state.

The opposition Congress said it filed over 250 complaints of poll procedure violations with the Election Commission, including one for Ramtek segment where it said if the EVM button was pressed in favour of Congress candidate, the vote was shown to be going to the BJP nominee.

In Gadchiroli district, a 45-year-old teacher posted on election duty died in hospital after fainting while walking towards the voting booth on Monday morning, an official said.

Bapu Pandu Gavade, who was heading to the voting booth with a polling party from Dehari base camp, fainted mid-way in the morning near Pursalgondi village of Etapalli area.

In Pune, a 62-year-old man fainted while standing in the queue outside a polling station in Bhosari constituency and later died of brain haemorrhage in the hospital, police said.

Abdul Rahim Shaikh, a resident of Shantinagar, was suffering from cancer for the last one year, police added.

A total of 4,698 EVM-VVPAT units, 665 ballot units, 596 control units and 3,437 only VVPAT machines developed snags, and these faulty machines were replaced, election officials said.

Total of 361 complaints of EVM malfunctioning were filed, including 152 by the Congress and 89 by the Shiv Sena.

