Home Nation

AAP rebel Sukhpal Singh Khaira withdraws resignation from Punjab assembly

On April 25, Khaira resigned as the legislator from the Bholath Assembly seat.

Published: 22nd October 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Sukhpal Singh Khaira

AAP legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira (File Photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Sukhpal Singh Khaira on Tuesday withdrew his resignation as an MLA from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha and now says as he has decided to fight out his disqualification by the party.

Khaira was summoned on Tuesday by the Punjab assembly Speaker Rana KP Singh since the former had requested to meet the speaker to withdraw his resignation. 

He had failed to show up earlier when he was called by the speaker.

Sources in the party have denied a thaw in relations with Khaira.

Earlier Khaira, had rebelled from the AAP and formed his own party, Punjabi Ekta Party and had then contested the recently held parliamentary poll from Bathinda where he came a distant third.

Also, another MLA Master Baldev Singh had rebelled from the AAP along with Khaira and had contested the general election from Faridkot.

Khaira on Tuesday justified his step saying Delhi Chief Minister and national convenor of AAP Arvind Kejriwal had acted like a dictator and never bothered to follow his own constitution while throwing him out of the party. 

He became vindictive towards him and other MLAs. Therefore without summoning any meeting of party’s legislature wing, unconstitutionally removed him as Leader of Opposition over Twitter on  July 26, 2018. 

Khaira said this brazen and unconstitutional act showed that Kejriwal works like a dictator and not a democrat.

Khaira said he has been approached by hundreds of respectable and elected people of Bholath constituency, who have advised him against resigning from the assembly, as it will only force an unnecessary by-election upon the electorate. 

Therefore, acting upon the advice of his legal team, sentiments of people of Bholath and his colleagues, he has decided to withdraw the resignation. 

Khaira said AAP leaders were free to prove their case of disqualification pending against him, for which he has a befitting reply to be given at
the appropriate time.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sukhpal Singh Khaira AAP MLA aap Punjab AAP Punjab Politics
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp