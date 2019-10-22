After action, LoC quiet for now in Kashmir

By Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: After witnessing intense Pakistan artillery shelling and retaliatory action by Indian troops on Sunday midnight, Tangdhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir has been calm and quiet so far.

Station House Officer, Police Station Tangdhar, Waseem Ahmad told this newspaper that there was no fresh firing and shelling by Pakistani troops since Sunday morning. “There has been complete peace in the entire Tangdhar sector,” he said.

Two jawans and a civilian were killed in Pakistani mortar and artillery shelling in two villages of Tangdhar on Sunday midnight. Six civilians, including a woman, were also injured. The Army in retaliation attacked four militant launch pads across Tangdhar sector with artillery guns and destroyed all the four camps killing five-six Pakistani soldiers besides some militants.

An official said the population in Tangdhar sector has been asked to stay indoors and rush to underground bunkers in case of Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling.

The border residents in Tangdhar sector have constructed underground bunkers and shift to them in case of cross border firing and shelling. The market in Tangdhar reopened today. The schools close to LoC in Tangdhar sector were also open today but students stayed away owing to fear and tension caused by firing.