After Article 370, now Congress divided over Savarkar

NEW DELHI: The BJP’s call for a Bharat Ratna to Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar has again exposed fault lines within the Congress with the party leadership engaged in making statements conflicting party’s official line on the issue.

This is not the first time that Congress leaders are making contradictory remarks on sensitive issues as the party faced a similar embarrassing situation after many leaders came out in support of abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre while the party initially questioned the BJP-ruled government’s decision.

With the BJP including conferring Bharat Ratna on Savarkar in its Maharashtra election manifesto, the Congress questioned the move saying the party should choose between Mahatma Gandhi and Savarkar. “I don’t subscribe to Savarkar’s ideology but that doesn’t take away the fact that he was an accomplished man who played part in our freedom struggle, fights for Dalit rights and went to jail for the country. #Never Forget,” tweeted Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

His remarks come two days after the party’s official statement opposing it. Realising the sensitivity of the issue, former PM Manmohan Singh made a nuanced statement in Mumbai last week. “As far as Savarkarji is concerned, you would recall that Indiraji had issued a postal stamp commemorating Savarkarji. So we are not against Savarkarji... we are not in favour of the Hindutva ideology that Savarkarji patronised and stood for.”

AICC general secretary Anil Shastri supported Singh’s statement and quoted him. “If Indira ji did this, she must have had some reason to do so.”