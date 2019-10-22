Home Nation

Amit Shah to celebrate Diwali during 4-day visit to Gujarat

He is expected to celebrate Diwali and Gujarati New Year on October 27-28 along with his family in his home state, a senior BJP leader said here.

Published: 22nd October 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a four-day visit of Gujarat from October 25 to dedicate and lay foundation stones of various projects in his Lok Sabha constituency Gandhinagar.

He is expected to celebrate Diwali and Gujarati New Year on October 27-28 along with his family in his home state, a senior BJP leader said here.

On October 25, Shah would distribute financial assistance to beneficiaries of various government schemes at a programme to be held at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani on Tuesday.

As per a government release, Shah would allot houses built by the Gandhinagar Urban Development Authority to beneficiaries at the same venue.

He would then head to nearby Kalol town, which is part of his Lok Sabha seat, to inaugurate a bridge and also lay the foundation stone of an office for Kalol APMC. The BJP chief will distribute kits to disabled people in Kalol and address people at another programme there.

On October 26, Shah would dedicate various projects, including an overbridge, at a function in Bopal area on the outskirts of Ahmedabad city.

Later, he would reach Sanand in Ahmedabad district to lay foundation stone for various projects and distribute financial assistance to government beneficiaries, said Vaghani.

Vaghani said Shah will celebrate Diwali and Gujarati New Year with his family on October 27-28 in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Diwali Amit Shah Gujarati New Year
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp