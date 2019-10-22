Any effort to save triple talaq will be futile: UP minister Chetan Chauhan

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A day after a Muslim body challenged the law criminalising instant triple talaq in the Supreme Court, Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan on Tuesday said any effort to save the malpractice, which became a "custom" because of slackness of previous governments, will prove futile.

"Several Muslim countries have put a ban on triple talaq. It is difficult to understand why the AIMPLB has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court against the new law," he said.

"This new law is in the interest of Muslim women and any effort to challenge it in the court will prove to be futile," the minister said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Monday filed a plea in the apex court, challenging The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which makes talaq-e-biddat or any other similar form of talaq, having the effect of instantaneous and irrevocable divorce pronounced by a Muslim husband, void and illegal.

Chauhan said because of the slackness of previous governments, a malpractice went on to become a custom.