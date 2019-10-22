Home Nation

Army jawan shot by terrorists near LOC succumbs to injuries 

The area has been cordoned off and the exchange of fire is underway.

Published: 22nd October 2019 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image of jawans used for representatonal purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: A Junior Commissioned Officer of the Army was killed in a gunfight with terrorists who had sneaked into Indian territory taking cover of firing from the Pakistani side in Rajouri, while three militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Pulwama.

Defence spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand said a JCO was killed in Nowshera sector. Sources said the JCO was killed 300 meters inside the LoC. 

Earlier in the day, breaching ceasefire Pakistan fired on army positions and civilian areas in Balakote and Mendhar sectors in Poonch district injuring two civilians, including a woman. An Army official said, Pakistani troops conducted shelling in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district.

In Pulwama, three militants have been killed in the Tral area, J&K Police chief Dilbag Singh said. The militants were allegedly responsible for the killing of two brothers, hailing from the Gujjar community, in Kashmir in August, he said.

The identities and affiliation of the slain militants are being ascertained, the police spokesman said. Sources said it is being suspected that the trio belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammad and two of the deceased militants appear to be foreigners. 

A police official said Army’s 42 Rashtriya Rifles, 178 CRPF and J&K police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) personnel cordoned off a village in Rajpora, Kanjinag area after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

 “The militants present were asked to surrender. However, they fired using automatic weapons. The troops returned fire,” he said. A police spokesman said the bodies of the militants were retrieved. The residential house, where the militants were holed up, was damaged in the gunfight.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Naushera Jammu and Kashmir Line of Control LoC Indian Army J&K militants
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp