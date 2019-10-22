Home Nation

BSF arrests two Pakistanis near Punjab border, fires at three drones

Sources said the BSF troopers apprehended the two Pakistanis from the border outpost (BOP) Samaske in Abohar sector on the international border as they were in Indian territory.

By Express News Service

Two Pakistani nationals were arrested by the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday morning from near the international border in Punjab.

Sources said the BSF troopers apprehended the two Pakistanis from the border outpost (BOP) Samaske in Abohar sector on the international border as they were in Indian territory. The two have been identified as Mohammad Latif and Mohammad Saif. 

Sources said intelligence agencies had alerted a few days ago that Pakistan is trying to carry out terror attacks in India and its intelligence agency ISI is preparing to send intruders into the country.

Earlier, three drones were spotted near Hussainiwala border on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. They were spotted in the area of HK Tower outpost. The drones went back into Pakistani airspace after BSF troopers fired on them. The BSF and other security agencies have been carrying out search operations in the area to see if anything has been thrown on the Indian side but nothing was found.

These flying machines had also been sighted a few days ago by residents of Basti Ram Lal, Tendi Wala and Hajara Singh Wala villages when they had intruded one kilometre into Indian territory, following which the BSF was put on alert.

In yet another incident, around 1.5 kg of heroin was seized after it was thrown across the fence in three plastic bottles in the same area. The value of the heroin is said to be more than Rs 5 crore in the international market.

A flag meeting was reportedly held on Tuesday between the BSF and Pakistani Rangers in which the BSF raised these issues with their counterparts.

