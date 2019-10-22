Home Nation

Centre appoints Pankaj Kumar as UIDAI chief

The Centre on Tuesday cleared appointments of several senior bureaucrats in multiple ministries and departments.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Centre on Tuesday transferred and promoted 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, besides upgrading the ranks of 13 others to the post of Special Secretary.

Pankaj Kumar, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, was transferred as CEO of UIDAI in the rank and pay of secretary by temporarily upgrading the post.

While Special Secretary, Internal Security, MHA, Sanjeev Gupta was  transferred to the Ministry’s Inter State Council Secretariat as its Secretary, Minority Affairs Secretary Sailesh will now be Secretary, Department of Public Enterprises in the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. Braj Raj Sharma, Secretary, Border Management, MHA, was transferred to the Staff Selection Commission as chairman. Sharma will be in the rank and pay of secretary by temporarily upgrading the post and keeping  rules in abeyance.

Nine other officers were also transferred to other departments.The decisions were taken by the Appointments Committee (APCC) of the Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Alok Tandon, secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, was given additional charge of the post of Secretary, Department of Pensions and Pensioners Welfare. Sanjeev Nandan Sahai, who holds charge as Special Secretary, Power, was promoted as Secretary. He will succeed incumbent Subhash Chandra Garg upon his retirement on October 31.

