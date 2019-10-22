Court relief for Chhattisgarh CM in CD case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed the criminal trial in the alleged sex CD case involving Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel as an accused and sought his response on CBI’s plea to transfer the matter out of the state.

A bench headed by Chief Justice (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the federal investigating agency, that it was seeking transfer of the case out

of Chhattisgarh as two prosecution witnesses have complained to the probe agency that they have been threatened.