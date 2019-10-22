CBI court takes cognizance of charges against Chidambaram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special CBI court on Monday took cognizance of the charge sheet filed against former finance minister P Chidambaram in the INX Media case and directed him to be present on October 24. Judge Ajay Kumar also issued summons to other accused, including Karti Chidambaram.

Some of the other accused include Sindhushree Khullar, then additional secretary, department of economic affairs; Anup K Pujari, then joint secretary, department of economic affairs,; Prabodh Saxena, thendirector of the Foreign Investments Promotion Board; and INX Media.

In a related matter, a Supreme Court bench headed by Justice R Banumathi will pronounce its order on Chidambaram’s bail plea in the CBI case on Tuesday. Even if he gets bail, he will remain in ED custody.