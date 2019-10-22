Delhi tops Mumbai, Chennai in crime

Home Nation

NEW DELHI: The number of crimes was the highest in the national capital in comparison to other metropolitan cities, including Chennai and Mumbai, between 2015 and 2016, data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has revealed.

According to the NCRB, the number of crimes registered in the capital under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Special and Local Laws (SLLs) went up from 2,06,135 in 2016 to 2,24,346 in 2017.
The figure was in six digits in 2015 as well when 1,81,252 cases were registered in the capital.

In none of the three years did the figure go up to six digits in any of the metropolises, except in Chennai in 2016, with 1,13,847 crimes being reported in capital Tamil Nadu.

Delhi topped 19 metropolitan cities, including Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Kolkata in West Bengal and Surat in Gujarat, in the number of violent crimes in these three years. This despite the fact that there was a decline in such cases from 18,441 in 2015 to 11,684 in 2017.

As many as 1,229 cases of rape were registered in 2017, while the number of attempt to rape cases that year stood at 20, the NCRB report states.

There was a decline in the number of murder cases from 570 in 2015 to 487 in 2017.In 2017, there were 50 cases of rioting; 148 cases of arson; 6,095 cases of kidnapping; 3,147 of robbery in the national capital, with the total number of violent cases that year at 13,388.The data also showed an increase in crimes against senior citizens in 2017 (753) in comparison to 2016 (685). There was also an increase in cyber crime.

Crimes against foreigners in the city were also at their highest from 2015 to 2017, the data shows. In 2015, the number of crimes reported against foreigners was 145. However, the number went up to 154 in 2016 and 169 in 2017.

Crimes against women declined from 17,222 in 2015 to 13,076 in 2017. The figure was 15,310 in 2016.

