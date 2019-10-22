DoPT extends deadline for officials’ details

Kumar Vikram By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in view requests by several ministries and departments, the DoPT has extended the date of submission of service profiles of government officials to October 30.

Sources said the government intends to begin a mammoth exercise of manpower planning and has asked the ministries to submit details of service profiles of all the officials.

The DoPT has said all the ministries should fix a timeline to compile the details of officials of all their cadre units so that the compiled information may reach the department by October 30.

The DoPT had sent a note on September 17 to all the ministries seeking service profile of officers, cadres and posts under them.

Sources said rationalisation of posts in each ministry and department will be done after the analysis of the reports and some new posts may be created replacing older ones.