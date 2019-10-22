Home Nation

'English-speaking liberal media' didn't present 'fair picture' on Article 370: EAM Jaishankar

Jaishankar said that Article 370 narrowed the scope for business and raised the cost of the business in Kashmir which meant that there was less development.

Published: 22nd October 2019 12:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 12:07 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said that by the time he visited the US after the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, it was the "English-speaking liberal media" that posed a much more difficult challenge than others as it had "preset views" and did not present a "fair picture".

Jaishankar, while speaking at the US-India strategic partnership forum here, asserted that the change in Article 370 of the Constitution was India's "internal business".

"This change is our internal business but obviously there was interest around the world because different people had views about it and our neighbours made a bit of a fuss about it," he said.

The minister said that after the move to do away with the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, India prioritised engaging with the governments of different countries to make them understand what the change was about.

"So, by the time I actually went to the US in September which was about six weeks after the event, we had made considerable progress.

"I think it was a much more difficult challenge with the media, especially the English-speaking liberal media because partly they were very ideological about it, they had strong preset views on this subject," he said.

"In my view, in many ways, they did not present a fair picture. Maybe they did not absorb a fair picture either," the External Affairs Minister said.

A lot of it was really about correcting cumulative impressions that one gets by being at the receiving end of the media coverage, Jaishankar said.

"I found a lot of people were surprised at the information that the particular provision of the Constitution that was changed was a temporary provision because the media does not say that," he said.

Article 370 narrowed the scope for business and raised the cost of the business in Kashmir which meant that there was less development, Jaishankar said.

"A lot of these things, people were not reading in the press. A lot of them were hearing it for the first time that was the sum total of my experience (in the US)," he said.

The Centre on August 5, after abrogating the state's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution, bifurcated it into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, which will come into being on October 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jaishankar Jammu and Kashmir Article 370
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp