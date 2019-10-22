For BJP’s Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, Mahatma Gandhi is ‘son of the nation’

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Known for making controversial statements, first-time BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur has now hit headlines for describing Mahatma Gandhi as ‘Son of the Nation,’ instead of ‘Father of Nation.’

Thakur said, “Gandhiji Rashtraputra hain, vo is dhara ke putra hain (Mahatma Gandhi is the son of the Nation and this soil).” She added, “In a similar manner Lord Ram, Chhatrapati Shivaji and Maharana Pratap are also sons of this soil.”

“All those who have done appreciable work for the nation are honourable for us. We walk down the path shown by such honourable personalities. For us the nation is supreme, what is right will be addressed as a right by us and whatever is wrong will always be called wrong by us. The Congress cannot dictate us on what is right and what is wrong,” said Thakur, when queried about Congress questioning her absence in BJP’s Gandhi Sankalp Yatra. “I admire him (Mahatma Gandhi) and don’t need to give any explanation,” said Thakur, an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case.