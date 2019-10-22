Four Congress, JMM legislators set to join BJP in Jharkhand

By IANS

RANCHI: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to weaken the opposition parties by ensuring defection of their legislators, just before the announcement of the Jharkhand Assembly polls, which is likely any day.

The BJP has swung into action and started poll preparations. Chief Minister Raghubar Das has gone on a mass-contact programme through the Jan Aasirbad Yatra.

The BJP strategist are eyeing strong seats of the opposition and targeting their legislators.

According to the grapevine, former state Congress chief and legislator Sukhdeo Bhagat and Manoj Yadav are on the BJP radar. Bhagat is unhappy with state party chief Rameshwar Oraon and feels Oraon ensured his defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.

Manoj Yadav too contested the Lok Sabha poll from Chatra and lost to the BJP.

Three-four Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislators, including Kunal Sarangi and Deepak Biruwa, are set to join the BJP. J.P. Patel, the suspended JMM legislator, too is likely to join the BJP. He had supported the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to BJP sources, some opposition legislators will join the party here on October 23.

Though they refused to identify the opposition legislators, but said new entrants would be nominated for the Assembly polls.