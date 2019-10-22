Home Nation

Four detained in UP's Prayagraj for uploading objectionable posts on social media

PRAYAGRAJ: Four youths were detained for allegedly instigating religious sentiments and uploading objectionable posts on their social networking accounts in Prayagraj on Monday evening.

They were later released on personal bonds.

According to SSP, Allahabad, Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj: "We detained four youths - Manish Prakash Singh of Dhoomanganj, Mohd Anas of Jhunsi, Mohd Danish of Civil Lines and Satyendra Dubey of Colonelganj - for allegedly posting objectionable comments and posts. They were booked under Section 295 A of IPC and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. Legal action has been initiated against them."

The SSP said the youths were released after they tendered apology for their act, deleted objectionable posts and submitted a personal bond for their release.

He said the social media cell of police department had been activated to keep an eye on social media sites like Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram.

