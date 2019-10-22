Governor a weak person, can't hold a press meet or talk his heart out, says Satya Pal Malik

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said the position of a governor in the country is that of a weak person who ‘cannot hold a press conference or talk his heart out’. He also reiterated his statement that the country’s rich and affluent is like “rotten potatoes” because they do not give charity and come forward to help improve its education system.

“A governor is used to be a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out’ I keep worrying for three days if someone in Delhi got angry with me after my lecture,” Malik said, addressing the 7th convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town of Reasi district.

Hitting out at leaders of Hurriyat and mainstream parties in J&K, religious preachers and clerics, Malik said that they have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to terrorism.

Alleging that “affluent and powerful” sections have crushed the dreams of the youths in Kashmir and destroyed their lives, he appealed to the people to understand the truth and join the Centre’s efforts to usher peace and progress in the state.

“Their children are studying abroad and are well settled. But to the children of commoners, they show the way to ‘jannat’ (paradise) get them killed. All this has been happening here”, Malik said.