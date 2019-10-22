Home Nation

Governor a weak person, can't hold a press meet or talk his heart out, says Satya Pal Malik

Governor Satya Pal Malik said that he is available to students and other people round-the-clock and is meeting them without prior appointments.

Published: 22nd October 2019 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2019 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Satya_Pal_Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said the position of a governor in the country is that of a weak person who ‘cannot hold a press conference or talk his heart out’. He also reiterated his statement that the country’s rich and affluent is like “rotten potatoes” because they do not give charity and come forward to help improve its education system.

“A governor is used to be a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out’ I keep worrying for three days if someone in Delhi got angry with me after my lecture,” Malik said, addressing the 7th convocation of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town of Reasi district. 

Hitting out at leaders of Hurriyat and mainstream parties in J&K, religious preachers and clerics, Malik said that they have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to terrorism.

Alleging that “affluent and powerful” sections have crushed the dreams of the youths in Kashmir and destroyed their lives, he appealed to the people to understand the truth and join the Centre’s efforts to usher peace and progress in the state.

“Their children are studying abroad and are well settled. But to the children of commoners, they show the way to ‘jannat’ (paradise) get them killed. All this has been happening here”, Malik said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik  Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Chinese fishing nets is one of the attractions listed by Lonely Planet | File picture
Kochi 7th in top 10 cities to visit in 2020: Lonely Planet
(L-R) The logos of Bhart Airtel, Reliance Jio (File Photos | Reuters)
Airtel fastest in downloads, Jio tops 4G availability
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal (Photo| Twitter/ @PiyushGoyal)
Trains to get WiFi service in next 4 years: Minister
Representational image (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
UP lawyers teach a lesson to cops flouting traffic norms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kozhukatta food fest
‘Kozhukatta’ indigenous food fest in Kerala attracts huge crowds
Surgeons of Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Vepery removed 52 kg of plastic wastes from the stomach of a cow. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
WATCH: Over 50 kilos of plastic and other waste found in cow's body
Gallery
Do you know the Golden Glove Award given to the best goalkeeper at the end of every edition of the FIFA World Cup is named after a Soviet shot-stopper? That's right, ever since 1994, FIFA honours the best goalkeeper of the quadrennial tournament with the
Remembering Lev Yashin the 'Black Spider': The best goalkeeper football has ever seen
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp