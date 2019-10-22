'He's watching you guys': Abhijit Banerjee warns media after Modi greets him with a joke!

By Online Desk

NEW DELHI: Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, said the latter started by cracking a joke about how the media is trying to trap him into saying anti-Modi things.

"He (Modi) has been watching TV, he has been watching you guys, he knows what you are trying to do," Banerjee said after meeting the PM, according to ANI.

Terming his meeting with Modi a unique experience, Banerjee said that the Prime Minister spoke on governance and bureaucracy and explained how his government is trying to reform the bureaucracy taking into account the views of the people.

"It was a privilege to have this meeting with the Prime Minister. He was kind enough to give me quite a lot of time and to talk a lot about his way of thinking about India which was quite unique," he said.

"He (Modi) talked about the way he sees governance in particular...and how it, therefore, creates structures of elite control over the governance process," Banerjee added.

The renowned economist revealed how the Prime Minister is taking steps to reform the bureaucracy.

"He also very nicely explained how he is trying to reform bureaucracy to making it more responsive to understand ways in which people's views need to be taken into account and expose them more to the reality on the ground," Banerjee said.

"I think it was a very important point for India to have a bureaucracy that lives on the ground and get its stimulus from how life is on the ground. Without that, we get an unresponsive government," he signed off saying a thank you to Modi for the unique experience.

(With ANI inputs)