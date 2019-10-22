Home Nation

In a first, train passengers to get delay compensation

On Saturday, Tejas Express departed from Lucknow at 8.55 am instead of 6.10 am and reached New Delhi at 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm.

Published: 22nd October 2019 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tejas Express

Tejas Express (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, a compensation of Rs 250 will be paid to passengers who travelled by the IRCTC-run Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on Saturday for delay. While the total number of passengers who boarded the train from Lucknow was 451, around 500 passengers took the train from New Delhi.

Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC, Lucknow, Ashwini Srivastava, said, “We have sent a link to all the passengers on their mobile phones, by clicking on which they can claim the compensation.”

On Saturday, Tejas Express departed from Lucknow at 8.55 am instead of 6.10 am and reached New Delhi at 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm. It departed from New Delhi at around 5.30 pm instead of 3.35 pm. The cause of delay was maintenance issues. The compensation is given when the train reaches its destination late.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tejas Express Train delay compensation
India Matters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station during Haryana Assembly elections. (Phoot| PTI)
BJP to sweep Maharashtra and Haryana, predict exit polls
Sarbananda Sonowal cabinet on Monday has decided that parents with more than two kids will not get government jobs. (Photo | EPS)
Come 2021, people with more than 2 kids won’t get govt jobs in Assam 
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Islamabad's support to terror groups 'chief obstacle' to Indo-Pak talks: US
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Madras to help potters make oven-friendly clay utensils

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rafael Nadal married his partner of 14 years, Xisca Perello, at a castle in Mallorca on Saturday. (Photo | Rafa Nadal Foundation)
Rafael Nadal married longtime girlfriend in lavish ceremony in Spain
PM Modi with Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee. (Photo | Twitter)
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee on why his meeting with PM Modi was unique
Gallery
Combined and shared on Twitter by a fan called Grandi Raga, the album is a warm tribute to the friendship between the two living legends of the game. (Credit: Twitter @beurownrainbow1)
GOAT to Puppies: This fan-compilation of Fedal bromance will leave you in tears! | Rafale Nadal and Roger Federer
It's raining in South India and not everybody is happy. The bypolls in Kerala on Monday were affected by heavy rains, forcing many to brave submerged polling booths and waterlogged streets to cast their votes. Here is a scene from a voting booth at Ayyappankavu in Kochi, Kerala. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Water, water everywhere: Flood of emotions as rains lash South India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp