In a first, train passengers to get delay compensation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a first, a compensation of Rs 250 will be paid to passengers who travelled by the IRCTC-run Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express on Saturday for delay. While the total number of passengers who boarded the train from Lucknow was 451, around 500 passengers took the train from New Delhi.

Chief Regional Manager of IRCTC, Lucknow, Ashwini Srivastava, said, “We have sent a link to all the passengers on their mobile phones, by clicking on which they can claim the compensation.”

On Saturday, Tejas Express departed from Lucknow at 8.55 am instead of 6.10 am and reached New Delhi at 3.40 pm instead of 12.25 pm. It departed from New Delhi at around 5.30 pm instead of 3.35 pm. The cause of delay was maintenance issues. The compensation is given when the train reaches its destination late.