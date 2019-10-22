Madhya Pradesh: Ex-BJP MLA cries love jihad, daughter counters in video

By IANS

BHOPAL: Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Bhopal, Surender Nath Singh has accused Congress MLA Arif Masood of being involved in a 'Love Jihad' case, which has resulted in the disappearance of his 26-year-old daughter.

Singh lodged an FIR on October 17 saying that his daughter, Bharati, was missing and that she was mentally disturbed. He claimed that Bharati was on a treatment for a medical condition for the past four years.

Bharati, however, in a video, which she posted on Saturday, refuted her fathers' claim. Instead, she made some serious allegations against her family and said that she is happy after getting away from them.

Bharati has petitioned Jabalpur High Court seeking security. She said in the petition that she was in a relationship with a 33-year-old man from another community whom she wanted to marry. She said she was working in a fitness centre and was pursuing a course in nutrition from Pune.

After Bharati's video went viral, Singh called a press conference wherein he made allegations of love jihad against Masood. Singh said: " The Congress MLA in Bhopal Arif Masood is involved in love Jihad, My daughter is not well, she is on a treatment for the past four years."

Reacting to Singh's allegations, Masood said: "Surendra Nath's daughter is like mine. I dont want to react on his allegations. I leave this to the God."

This case comes after the daughter of a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh sought Court help as she had married a man from a different caste. Sakshi Mishra had also posted a video alleging opposition from her family to her relationship with the man from a different caste.