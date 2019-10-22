Home Nation

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma meets Narendra Modi, seeks central funds

The statement noted that CM Sangma also submitted a proposal amounting to about a thousand crore to the PM Narendra Modi.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma interacting with PM Narendra Modi.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma interacting with PM Narendra Modi. (Photo | Conrad Sangma Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and reiterated his demand for central funds for development of the state, and infrastructure for the 2022 National Games in Meghalaya.

Sangma also invited Modi to Meghalaya for inaugurating the permanent campus of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) campus and to launch the International Conference on Water Management and the state's Piggery Mission.

During the meeting, Sangma briefed the Prime Minister on the development of games infrastructure for the upcoming National Games to be hosted by the State including the project under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment that is pending in the Cabinet.

"The Chief Minister also gave a proposal for other important infrastructure for the National Games. The Prime Minister has assured the Chief Minister to look into the projects for its early completion in time for the National Games," an official statement said.

During the meeting, Sangma also sought a financial package from a special corpus for the states from the Prime Minister's Office for completing major infrastructural projects which include the completion of the construction of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly.

The statement also noted that the Chief Minister Sangma also submitted a proposal amounting to about a thousand crore to the Prime Minister.

Sangma apprised the Prime Minister that a delegation led by him will be visiting Bangladesh in November this year with a view to establish better economic ties with the neighbouring country and work on a plan to increase the exports of Meghalaya and work towards making sure that the economy of Meghalaya is doubled in the coming years.

