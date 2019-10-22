'Mission 2022': Priyanka Gandhi attends workshop in Rae Bareli

By IANS

RAE BARELI: In a bid to take the Congress "Mission 2022" campaign forward, a team of party workers on Tuesday participated in a three-day training session at the Bhuemau guest house here in party supremo Sonia Gandhi's parliamentary constituency.

In the presence of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior party leaders are expected to guide newly-appointed office bearers on the party's future strategy. However, the media has not been invited to the closed-door workshop.

"The motive of Priyanka Gandhi's training session is to strengthen the road as well as social media campaigns of the party," said Pankaj Tiwari, Congress District President, Rae Bareli.

Congress UP President Ajay Kumar Lallu and his working committee are also attending the event.

More than six office bearers of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) are expected to guide Lallu's team on the party's strategy for the 2022 elections.

Priyanka's "pathshala" is being organised at a time when two Congress legislators Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh have been served a notice for allegedly indulging in anti-party activities.

It will be interesting to see whether these two MLAs attend Priyanka's workshop or not.