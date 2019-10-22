Home Nation

MP govt trying to create favourable environment to draw more industries: Ashok Gehlot

He directed the officials to implement a revised version of the single window system by the year-end.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the state government is trying to create a favourable environment, including a robust and transparent single-window system, to draw more and more industries.

Chairing a review meeting of Industries department at his residence, he said his government would rework the single window system for the convenience of entrepreneurs and businessmen.

He directed the officials to implement a revised version of the single window system by the year-end.

Amendments in the single window system would keep the entrepreneurs at ease for setting up their venture as they will have to apply to a single desk, a statement said.

He directed officials of the Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation (RIICO) to prepare a long-term policy for new industrial zones so that investors can get land for establishing their industries at suitable locations and at affordable rates.

It would help in creating a favourable environment for industries and thus create more and more job opportunities.

The policy should have the provisions for safeguarding the interests of workers and labour employed therein in the event of dissolution of an industrial unit, the statement quoting him said.

Officials said the reworked single window system would be a one-stop solution for businessmen and all procedural formalities for this would be finalised soon.

The Chief Minister also inquired about the investment proposal received from MSME entrepreneurs after removing difficulties in the MSME Act.

He said officers should talk to the entrepreneurs who received online certificates under this Act and share their experiences. He also asked officials to remove obstacles faced by the investors in extension of their work and establishment.

Industries minister Parsadi Lal Meena, Minister of State for Industries Arjun Singh Bamniya, officials of the Industries department, RIICO and others were present during the meeting.

