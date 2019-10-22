Home Nation

Navy capable of thwarting threat from enemy: Rajnath Singh

Talking about nuclear threats from Pakistan, the defence minister said that India has never been offensive.

Published: 22nd October 2019 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2019 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with senior officers of the Indian Navy at the second edition of this years' bi-annual Naval Commanders' Conference in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with senior officers of the Indian Navy at the second edition of this years' bi-annual Naval Commanders' Conference in New Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is capable of thwarting any threat from enemy countries and has taken various steps to ensure that 26/11 type terror incidents never happen again, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday.

Addressing the three-day Naval Commander Conference, Singh said, "Navy has taken steps to ensure that a 26/11 like situation doesn't happen again. The sea route is secure under the Navy's watch."

Talking about nuclear threats from Pakistan, Rajnath Singh said: "India has never been offensive. We have never invaded anyone nor has India annexed an inch of territory from anyone. However, Indian armed forces are fully capable of giving a befitting reply to any evil designs against the country."

He also said that the Indian Navy has made the Indian sea safe and secure. Expressing his appreciation for the Navy for ensuring indigenisation, he said: "Indian Navy has taken a great step by ensuring that all equipment and ships are made in India."

The Naval Commanders' Conference of 2019 is the apex level biannual event for interaction between the Naval Commanders for deliberation and formulation of important policy decisions.

ALSO READ| World's highest battlefield Siachen now open for tourism, says Rajnath Singh

During the course of three days, the Chief of the Naval Staff Karambir Singh along with the Commanders-in-Chief, will review major operational, material, logistics, human resources, training and administrative activities undertaken during the previous six months and deliberate upon the course to be steered in the ensuing months.

The conference also provides an opportunity for the institutionalised interaction of Naval Commanders with senior Government officials to take ahead a number of inter-Ministerial initiatives towards the development of a safe and secure maritime environment essential for holistic economic growth of the country.

The deliberations during the Conference will focus on addressing the contemporary security paradigms whilst seeking ways to enhance the combat potential of the Navy and to make the operations more efficient.

Accordingly, the theme of discussions will focus on the 'Functional Reorganisation of the Indian Navy towards improving Operational Efficiency' and 'Optimal Manning' wherein contemporary issues pertaining to 'operations', maintenance', 'op-logistics', 'data management' and 'improvement of organisational practices' are listed for deliberations.

"The event also provides an opportunity for the Commanders to undertake a detailed review of the performance of weapons/sensors, the readiness of IN platforms," said India Navy PRO Commander Vivek Madwal.

All future operations would be planned and executed jointly by the three Services and therefore the ways to optimise joint planning structures, Tri-Service Synergy and operational readiness will be deliberated during the interaction.

